Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon: target of Rs 85: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Ashoka Buildcon


In Q2FY2021, Ashoka reported better-than-expected execution in EPC business and stable in-line OPM that helped net earnings beat estimates. Labour issues getting normalized and healthy order backlog led to retaining standalone revenue growth guidance for FY2021 and expectation of 15-20% y-o-y growth for FY2022. Expect Macquarie exit from ACL portfolio by December 2020. The company may get an opportunity to divest its stake as investors prefer 100% ownership.


Outlook


We recommend Buy on Ashoka Buildcon Limited (Ashoka) with a price target of Rs. 85, considering a healthy order backlog, comfortable liquidity and improving industry outlook.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

