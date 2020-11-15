Buy Ashoka Buildcon: target of Rs 85: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Ashoka Buildcon

In Q2FY2021, Ashoka reported better-than-expected execution in EPC business and stable in-line OPM that helped net earnings beat estimates. Labour issues getting normalized and healthy order backlog led to retaining standalone revenue growth guidance for FY2021 and expectation of 15-20% y-o-y growth for FY2022. Expect Macquarie exit from ACL portfolio by December 2020. The company may get an opportunity to divest its stake as investors prefer 100% ownership.

Outlook

We recommend Buy on Ashoka Buildcon Limited (Ashoka) with a price target of Rs. 85, considering a healthy order backlog, comfortable liquidity and improving industry outlook.

