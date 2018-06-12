Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 290: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues grew strongly by 15.1% YoY to | 702.3 crore (our expectation: | 675.5 crore) possibly on account of strong execution during the quarter EBITDA margins expanded 110 bps YoY to 11.5% (our expectation: 12.7%) due to lower raw material & construction expenses (81.6% of revenue in Q4FY18 vs. 82.4% of revenue in Q4FY17)

Outlook

We continue to maintain our BUY rating with an SoTP based target price of | 290/share. We value ABL’s BOT projects at | 39.7/share, EPC business (net of debt) at | 181.5/share (7.5x FY20E EV/EBITDA) and ACL at | 67.6/share.

