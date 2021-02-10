MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 175: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Ashoka Buildcon (ASBL) reported APAT at Rs 856mn (+0%/-18% YoY/QoQ), missing our estimates by 5.4% despite 5% execution beat on lower-thanexpected margins. Labour availability has now fully normalised. Toll collections have also surpassed pre-COVID levels. ASBL didn’t win any major orders during the quarter (order book Rs 91.5bn). Low net D/E of ~0.1x and comfortable liquidity provide comfort.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Ashoka Buildcon (ASBL) with an unchanged target price of Rs 175/sh. Potential monetisation of HAM/BOT assets and diversification of the order book could be positive triggers for the stock. No change in estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.