Buy Ashoka Buildcon target of Rs 160: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated June 22, 2021.

June 23, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


ASBL’s 4Q performance was healthy with revenues and margins coming above our estimates. Amidst the second wave of Covid, execution was impacted as labour availability and operational efficiency fell to ~70% levels. However, with easing of restrictions and declining cases, operational efficiency bounced back to ~90-95% levels. On the back of healthy order inflows, massive bid pipeline, execution picking up with sharp bounce-back in labour availability, management expects limited impact of second wave on full year FY22 revenues and accordingly retained their earlier guidance of 20- 25% YoY growth in construction revenues in FY22. Delays in conclusion of SBI Macquarie stake sale deal (now expected by 2Q/3QFY22) continues to remain as a major overhang on the stock.



Outlook


We have raised our FY22/23 earnings estimates by 16.4%, 17.6% on the back of lower depreciation and higher other income estimates. At the CMP, the stock trades at an EV of 5.3x/ 5.2x FY22E/ FY23E EBITDA. We maintain ‘BUY’ rating on the stock with a SoTP based TP of Rs160 (Same as earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 23, 2021 12:51 pm

