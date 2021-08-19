Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 160: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

ASBL's demonstrated strong operating performance, with 1QFY22 revenue growth of ~77% YoY (38% ahead of our estimate). EBITDA came in at INR1.2b, 49% ahead of our estimate, led by a higher revenue and EBITDA margin (90bp above our expectation). As a result of lower depreciation and higher other income v/s our estimate, adjusted PAT came in at INR1b, 123% ahead of our expectation. Including L1 orders of INR10.3b, OB stood ~INR105b, with an OB/revenue ratio of ~2.5x, providing comfort on revenue growth. The management's major focus in the future will be on Roads/Highways, with a share of 70-75% of the order book and 25-30% for Building and other segments. The strong execution over the past two years is commendable. The pending exit of the private equity investor in its asset portfolio is an overhang on the stock. A strong order book, coupled with a healthy ordering outlook and continuous improvement in the Balance Sheet, augurs well for ASBL.

Outlook

We increase our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 24%/23% and TP to INR160/share. We maintain our Buy rating.

