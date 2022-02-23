English
    Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 159: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 159 in its research report dated February 19, 2022.

    February 23, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


    The proposed deal to monetise five of its operational BOT-toll assets from its Macquarie-SBI portfolio, and the consequent exit of the partner, we believe, would not only assuage exit concerns but also free management bandwidth for better-focused core operations. Given this, the recent well-diversified single-year-best additions is an augury, and a well-set balance sheet sets the stage for an inspiring performance ahead. Any success with monetisation efforts for other assets would further bolster the balance sheet strength and growth outlook.



    Outlook


    On the bright prospects, we retain our Buy rating with (on earnings revision) a higher TP of Rs159.

    At 15:14 hrs Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 92.15, up Rs 1.25, or 1.38 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 93.50 and an intraday low of Rs 92.05.


    It was trading with volumes of 77,056 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 129,211 shares, a decrease of -40.36 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.57 percent or Rs 2.40 at Rs 90.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 125.00 and 52-week low Rs 78.40 on 26 October, 2021 and 06 May, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 26.28 percent below its 52-week high and 17.54 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,586.86 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 23, 2022 03:25 pm

