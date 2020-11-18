Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 147: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

ASBL reported decent quarterly performance with execution ramping up (6% YoY growth) across its project sites led by rise in labour availability. Margins continue to remain strong primarily driven by reversal of contingency provisions for projects nearing completion and cost control measures. Going ahead execution will garner pace with the pickup in construction activity for newly awarded and under construction projects and labour availability reaching normalcy. Also negotiations restarting with prospective buyers for SBI Macquarie stake sale with some more clarity will eventually reduce the overhang on the stock. We remain positive on the company given a) its excellent blend of diversified EPC orders and Asset ownership (23 Road assets and 3 City Gas Distribution assets), b) stable EPC margins and c) healthy order book (Rs93bn as at 2QFY21) and its foray into new verticals- Railways (8% of order book) and smart cities.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at an EV of 6.2x/ 5.3x FY21E/ FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a SoTP based TP of Rs147 (Same as earlier).

