Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 147: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


ASBL reported decent quarterly performance with execution ramping up (6% YoY growth) across its project sites led by rise in labour availability. Margins continue to remain strong primarily driven by reversal of contingency provisions for projects nearing completion and cost control measures. Going ahead execution will garner pace with the pickup in construction activity for newly awarded and under construction projects and labour availability reaching normalcy. Also negotiations restarting with prospective buyers for SBI Macquarie stake sale with some more clarity will eventually reduce the overhang on the stock. We remain positive on the company given a) its excellent blend of diversified EPC orders and Asset ownership (23 Road assets and 3 City Gas Distribution assets), b) stable EPC margins and c) healthy order book (Rs93bn as at 2QFY21) and its foray into new verticals- Railways (8% of order book) and smart cities.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at an EV of 6.2x/ 5.3x FY21E/ FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a SoTP based TP of Rs147 (Same as earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

