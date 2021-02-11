Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 147: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

The receipt of binding bids (under evaluation) for the Ashoka Concessions’ operational BOT-toll/annuity portfolio is the key positive in an otherwise ordinary quarter. With some of its recent orders set to start contributing shortly and as it expects to benefit from the year-end spurt in awarding, management guides to a significantly better Q4 FY21. Notwithstanding Q3 higher net debt, the balance sheet is still in shape to take care of the higher scale. Any success with asset monetisation would help strengthen it further.

Outlook

Taking cognisance of levers in place, we retain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs147 (from Rs127, on rolling forward).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.