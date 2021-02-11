MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 147: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated February 08, 2021.

Broker Research
February 11, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


The receipt of binding bids (under evaluation) for the Ashoka Concessions’ operational BOT-toll/annuity portfolio is the key positive in an otherwise ordinary quarter. With some of its recent orders set to start contributing shortly and as it expects to benefit from the year-end spurt in awarding, management guides to a significantly better Q4 FY21. Notwithstanding Q3 higher net debt, the balance sheet is still in shape to take care of the higher scale. Any success with asset monetisation would help strengthen it further.


Outlook


Taking cognisance of levers in place, we retain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs147 (from Rs127, on rolling forward).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.