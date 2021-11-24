MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 147: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated November 23, 2021.

Broker Research
November 24, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


The recent well-diversified sturdy order additions is an augury, but delayed commencing of construction at some of the recently added orders meant Ashoka’s Q2 pace of execution was slightly soft. Nevertheless, with six of its recently added orders set to turn contributing shortly, management targets ~20% y/y higher FY22 revenues. The standalone balance-sheet strength is intact. Covid-19 has likely delayed asset monetisation, but efforts are still underway, and the recent renegotiation of terms with the partner suggests efforts are progressing. Proven execution capabilities, a well-set balance sheet and benign valuations impel us to retain our Buy rating.


Outlook


On accounting for the recent sharp surge in key commodities, our margin estimates have been pruned, but earnings, owing to the pruned capex and higher other income, are still ~1% better for FY22 and FY23 each. On our newly introduced FY24e, the stock (excl. investments) is available at 5.4x FY24e core construction EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Nov 24, 2021 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.