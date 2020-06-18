Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 141: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashoka Buildcon

We maintain BUY on Ashoka Buildcon with revised TP of Rs 141/sh. Adjusting for ~Rs 1bn release of contingencies in revenue from some of the projects, ABL missed our earnings estimate by 18% on account of weak execution and lower than expected EBITDA margin. Labour availability is 50-65% as of now and sites are working at 50-65% efficiency. Tolling has reached 85% of pre-Covid-19 level within three week of resumption. NWC days improvement, low net D/E of 0.04x and comfortable liquidity insulates ABL from COVID-19 headwinds.

Outlook

We revise our FY21E/FY22 EPS by 6/34% and increase our TP to Rs 141/sh (vs Rs 134/sh earlier).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.