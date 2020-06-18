App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 141: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 141 in its research report dated June 17, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashoka Buildcon


We maintain BUY on Ashoka Buildcon with revised TP of Rs 141/sh. Adjusting for ~Rs 1bn release of contingencies in revenue from some of the projects, ABL missed our earnings estimate by 18% on account of weak execution and lower than expected EBITDA margin. Labour availability is 50-65% as of now and sites are working at 50-65% efficiency. Tolling has reached 85% of pre-Covid-19 level within three week of resumption. NWC days improvement, low net D/E of 0.04x and comfortable liquidity insulates ABL from COVID-19 headwinds.



Outlook


We revise our FY21E/FY22 EPS by 6/34% and increase our TP to Rs 141/sh (vs Rs 134/sh earlier).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 12:41 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Supreme Court stays annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple on June 23

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

India records 12,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 3,66,946

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.