Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 141: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 141 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Ashoka Buildcon (ASBL) reported APAT at Rs 1bn (+28%/+52% YoY/QoQ), beating our estimates by 45% on better-than-expected execution. Labour availability has improved to pre-COVID level, with sites working at 100% efficiency. Toll collections have also reached to pre-COVID level. ASBL won orders worth Rs 14bn during the quarter, taking the order book to Rs 93bn. Low net D/E of 0.04x and comfortable liquidity insulate ABL from COVID-19 headwinds.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Ashoka Buildcon (ASBL) with an unchanged target price of Rs 141/sh. Potential monetisation of HAM/BOT assets and diversification of the order book could be positive triggers for the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:53 pm

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

