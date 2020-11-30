PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 127: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 127 in its research report dated November 16, 2020.

Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Notwithstanding the early-rains and continuing Covid’19-impact, Ashoka’s Q2 revenue marks its return to growth, and suggests of even better times ahead. With execution efficiencies returning to normal, inflows are the other key deliverable and management expects to make more progress in H2 on this front. A well-set balance sheet and some progress on the SBI-Macquarie exit are good auguries.


Outlook


Its proven execution capabilities and a well-set balance sheet impel us to retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs127.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 30, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Anand Rathi #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations

