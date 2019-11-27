Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 120: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon’s (ABL) revenues grew 7.6% YoY to Rs 822.3 crore and were above our expectation of Rs 788.6 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 138 bps YoY to 14.9% and were above our expectation of 12.5%. RPAT grew 17.0% YoY to Rs 72.7 crore, much above our estimate of Rs 49.2 crore, on account of strong topline growth, EBITDA margin expansion and higher other income (Rs 39.2 crore in Q2FY20 vs. Rs 15.7 crore in Q2FY19).

Outlook

Overall, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 120/share. SBI-Macquarie stake exit could remain overhang on the stock in the near term.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.