Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon's (ASBL) 2QFY21 results were robust in an otherwise lean quarter. Revenues were 20% higher than our est., led by strong execution across key projects. Strong operating leverage coupled with lower tax rates led to Adj. PAT at 2.5x of our estimates. Order inflows were healthy at INR13.9b, indicating return of ordering activity to previous levels. Similarly, traffic growth in Oct'20 stood at 5-6% YoY, with management indicating steady growth from Sep'20 onwards. The company continued its focus on debt reduction with gross debt at INR2.2b (v/s INR2.4b at end-1QFY21). Net D/E (x) improved further to 0.1x in 1HFY21 (v/s 0.2x in 1HFY20), indicating focus on cash flow management. Strong execution over the past two years is commendable. However, the pending PE exit in the asset portfolio is an overhang on the stock.

Outlook

We have increased our FY21/FY22/23E EPS by 32%/3%/4%. Strong order book and continuous improvement in the balance sheet augurs well for ASBL. Maintain Buy with revised TP of INR110 (prior: INR108).

