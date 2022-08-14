English
    Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


    Revenue grew 41% YoY, but fell 5% to ~INR14.8b in 1QFY23, 23% above our estimate. The revenue break up from Roads/Power/Railways stood at INR11b/INR1.6b/INR1.5b in 1QFY23.  EBITDA margin fell 530bp YoY and 20bp QoQ to 9.8% in 1QFY23 (est. 10.5%). EBITDA/PAT fell 9%/25% YoY to INR1.5b/INR1b (est. INR1.3b/INR0.9b). Order book post the recent project wins stood ~INR148b, with an OB/revenue ratio of ~3x, which provides comfort on revenue growth. The order book was dominated by the Roads and Railways segment (~85% share). While execution is expected to remain robust, margin is likely to be in the 9- 10% range in FY23, as certain projects are fixed price contracts and won’t benefit from an input cost decline. The company is also looking to sell some of its HAM assets through outright sale or an InVIT.


    Outlook


    A robust order book, a healthy bid pipeline, and focus on the Balance Sheet augur well for ASBL. We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate marginally to factor in a lower than earlier expected EBITDA margin. We retain our Buy rating with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR110, implying a 45% upside.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
