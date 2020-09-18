Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 98: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) is witnessing month on month improvement in MHCV sales as economic activities pick up with the Government opening the economy. We expect MHCV industry to witness stronger recovery cycle from FY22 driven by normalisation of economic activity and pent up demand. With the launch of a new LCV platform, ALL has closed an important gap in its product portfolio and is expecting to double its addressable market size. We expect strong 56% earnings CAGR over FY20-23 period driven by healthy volume growth and margin expansion due to operating leverage.

Outlook

We retain Buy rating on ALL with revised TP of Rs 98 as we rollover to FY23 earnings.

