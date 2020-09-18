172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ashok-leyland-target-of-rs-98-sharekhan-5854941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 98: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated September 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) is witnessing month on month improvement in MHCV sales as economic activities pick up with the Government opening the economy. We expect MHCV industry to witness stronger recovery cycle from FY22 driven by normalisation of economic activity and pent up demand. With the launch of a new LCV platform, ALL has closed an important gap in its product portfolio and is expecting to double its addressable market size. We expect strong 56% earnings CAGR over FY20-23 period driven by healthy volume growth and margin expansion due to operating leverage.


Outlook


We retain Buy rating on ALL with revised TP of Rs 98 as we rollover to FY23 earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.