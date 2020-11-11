PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ashok-leyland-target-of-rs-98-sharekhan-2-6098611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland: target of Rs 98: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 98 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland Limited’s (ALL) Q2FY2021 operating results were above estimates driven by better than expected realisations. ALL expects recovery in CV demand to continue with growth anticipated in Q3FY21 and Q4FY21 as Government opens economy under Unlock measures. We expect strong recovery from FY2022, driven by normalisation of economic activity. Moreover, ALL is focusing on enhancing CV exports and increasing revenue from the aftermarket and defence segments to reduce dependence on cyclical domestic CV business.


Outlook


We have broadly retained our earnings estimates. EV/EBIDTA of 9x FY23 EV/EBIDTA is lower than historical average of 12x. We retain our Buy rating on the stock with unchanged PT of Rs 98.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 11:26 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.