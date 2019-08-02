Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 80: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Ashok Leyland

The company’s market share rose by 410 bps to 34.1% by the end of the quarter as the industry de-grew by 17%. Margins came in at 9.4%, 170 bps down yoy and 100 bps down qoq on higher employee costs and other expenses. Flattish RM costs, better product mix and pricing led to margins better than street expectations. Below the operating profits level, other income dropped, while depreciation moved up by 15% yoy and 3% qoq. On account of lower other income and higher tax rate (as PN plant direct tax benefit and LCV merger are behind them), net profits adjusted for an exceptional item came in at ?201 mn, went down by 36% yoy and down by 62% qoq at ?2.5 bn.

Outlook

Reduction in inventories and limited capex growth will lead to maintenance of robust return ratios. With strong prospects for LCV business and increased focus from management, we still remain sanguine on the stock. We maintain BUY rating with a reduced target of ? 80 on uncertain volume outlook.

