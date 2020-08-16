172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ashok-leyland-target-of-rs-72-sharekhan-5707891.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 72: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 72 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Ashok Leyland


ALL posted lower-than-expected loss in Q1FY21. Better than expected Realisations due to price hikes and improved mix led to revenue beat. Gross margins improved due to better mix but negative operating leverage due to steep 90% fall in volumes dented profitability. However, net loss of Rs. 389 crore was lower than our estimates. With the government opening up the economy under the unlock measures, demand scenario is improving and the company expects pick-up month on month. ALL is ramping-up MHCV production in view of improved demand. We expect MHCV upcycle to resume in FY22 as economic activity normalises and pent-up demand emerges, after two consecutive years (FY20 and FY21) of a downcycle. Export markets are also opening up while LCV segment is witnessing faster recovery with production reaching full utilisation levels.



Outlook


We upgrade our recommendation on the stock of Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) to Buy from Hold with PT of Rs. 72.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:21 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

