Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 72: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Ashok Leyland

ALL posted lower-than-expected loss in Q1FY21. Better than expected Realisations due to price hikes and improved mix led to revenue beat. Gross margins improved due to better mix but negative operating leverage due to steep 90% fall in volumes dented profitability. However, net loss of Rs. 389 crore was lower than our estimates. With the government opening up the economy under the unlock measures, demand scenario is improving and the company expects pick-up month on month. ALL is ramping-up MHCV production in view of improved demand. We expect MHCV upcycle to resume in FY22 as economic activity normalises and pent-up demand emerges, after two consecutive years (FY20 and FY21) of a downcycle. Export markets are also opening up while LCV segment is witnessing faster recovery with production reaching full utilisation levels.

Outlook

We upgrade our recommendation on the stock of Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) to Buy from Hold with PT of Rs. 72.

