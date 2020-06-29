Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 65: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Ashok Leyland

4QFY20 performance was better than expected, led by a better mix. While the FY21 outlook is unclear, expansion in LCVs would reduce the pain. Net debt is inching up, but stands comfortable. - We lower our FY21/FY22E EPS by 96%/20% to factor low volumes, adverse operating leverage, and increased gearing.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating in anticipation of recovery 2HFY21 onward. Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR65 [INR8/sh of HLFL + 10x Jun’22 EV/EBITDA v/s ~11x 10-year median EV/EBITDA).

