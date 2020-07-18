Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 59: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Ashok Leyland

Q4FY20 revenue de-grew by 57%YoY due to subdued demand and production lockdown. However, gross margin improved owing to lower RM cost and better product mix & supplier discount. Margin contracted to -640bps to 4.8% owing to higher other expenses. We expect the volume numbers to stabilize at current level and going forward the margin to pick up on QoQ basis. Positively, AL is carrying Nil BS–IV inventory and transition was smooth to BS-VI. We factor 78% growth in Q2 to Q3 & 40% in Q3 to Q4 due to seasonally strong quarters and historical lower base. We believe AL is likely to gain market share owing to new trucks in the modular platform and launch of LCV brand Phoenix for FY21. Considering the near term headwinds on account of limited infrastructure activities and utilization we value AL at 10x FY22 EV/EBITDA estimate and recommend Buy rating at CMP.

Outlook

We value at 10x (5yr historical avg.) EV/ EBITDA on FY22E and upgrade our rating to Buy with a target of Rs59.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.