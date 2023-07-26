Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 225: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland

We increase our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 12%/5% to factor in 1QFY24 results and management commentary on volumes and margin sustainability. Ashok Leyland’s (AL) 1QFY24 EBITDA margin at 10% (-c100bps QoQ) beat PL estimates on the back of cost reduction efforts, lower discounting, higher non-CV mix and inventorisation. AL aims for double digit EBITDA margin in FY24 (has started on a strong note to achieve it), which gives us confidence in its medium term targets of reaching mid-teen. Further 1QFY24 volume performance was impacted from pre-buying in 4QFY23, but demand should improve from 2QFY24 given MHCV segment is benefiting from strong infrastructure development and growth in other end-user industries. We believe AL is well placed to sustain its FY23 market share gains led by 1) strong demand for modular AVTR trucks, 2) network expansion and 3) new product launches. LCVs will benefit from filling of white space, growth in end markets and network growth. Also, price hike, benign commodity price, cost control and operating leverage will lead to margin expansion (EBITDA margin +c300bps over FY23-25E).



Outlook

Maintain ‘BUY’ at target price of Rs 225 (previous TP Rs. 215) on Mar-25E EV/EBITDA of 13x (includes ~Rs 12 for HLF).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ashok Leyland - 25 -07 - 2023 - prabhu