Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 215: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland

We attended Ashok Leyland’s investor day, where management was confident of sustained recovery in volumes and margins over the medium term. AL has big market share aspirations in both M&HCV (35%) and LCV 2.0 to 3.5 ton (25%) in the mid-term, backed by zone wise strategy to defend, grow or penetrate. AL is aiming to increase addressable volume in the international market by 2x by FY25. AL noted that the industry has realized that current discounting practices are detrimental for future and lowering discounts should continue for the industry. AL should see structural increase in margin due to lower discounting, cost engineering over the last few years, mix improvement and operating leverage and reach mid-teen margins in the midterm (double digit in FY24). AL’s focus on international market, growing nonCV revenues are steps to reduce impact on financials in a CV down-cycle.

Outlook

AL, in our view, is well placed to sustain its market share gains of c33% of trucks and c27% of busses in FY24. While, multiple white space in the LCV segment give opportunities to increase market share. Maintain ‘BUY’ at target price of Rs 215 on Mar-25E EV/EBITDA of 13x (includes ~Rs 11 for HLF).

