English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 215: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated June 16, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 16, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland

    We attended Ashok Leyland’s investor day, where management was confident of sustained recovery in volumes and margins over the medium term. AL has big market share aspirations in both M&HCV (35%) and LCV 2.0 to 3.5 ton (25%) in the mid-term, backed by zone wise strategy to defend, grow or penetrate. AL is aiming to increase addressable volume in the international market by 2x by FY25. AL noted that the industry has realized that current discounting practices are detrimental for future and lowering discounts should continue for the industry. AL should see structural increase in margin due to lower discounting, cost engineering over the last few years, mix improvement and operating leverage and reach mid-teen margins in the midterm (double digit in FY24). AL’s focus on international market, growing nonCV revenues are steps to reduce impact on financials in a CV down-cycle.

    Outlook

    AL, in our view, is well placed to sustain its market share gains of c33% of trucks and c27% of busses in FY24. While, multiple white space in the LCV segment give opportunities to increase market share. Maintain ‘BUY’ at target price of Rs 215 on Mar-25E EV/EBITDA of 13x (includes ~Rs 11 for HLF).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ashok Leyland - 16 -06 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 04:01 pm