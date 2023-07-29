Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 210: Geojit

Buy

Geojit's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (AL) is the second-largest Commercial Vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India. It has a strong presence in the truck segment, with a market share of 29% as of FY22. Margin for the quarter came at 10% (above our estimate) owing to price hikes, easing metal prices, and lower vehicle discount. Despite a weak quarter due to pre buying in March, volume grew by 5%, outperforming the industry growth of –5%. As a result, revenue grew by 13%YoY. AL achieved a market share of 31% vs. 30% in Q1FY23 for the trucks segment. This is due to a strong presence in the higher tonnage category, with healthy double digit growth. Despite normal volume growth, we expect earnings to grow by 41% CAGR over FY23-25E, factoring in margin expansion, superior product mix, and elevated government capital expenditure.

Outlook

On a 1yr. fwd. basis, AL is trading at 12x (lower its historical avg. at 14.5x). We value AL at 13x FY25E EV/EBITDA and maintain our Buy rating with a target price of Rs.210.

