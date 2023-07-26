Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 207: LKP Research

Buy

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (AL) reported decent topline growth of 13% yoy while declined by 30% qoq on expected lines. Volumes during the quarter moved up by 4% yoy, while de-grew by 31% yoy. Realizations grew handsomely by 8.8% yoy while slightly growing sequentially. The yoy growth came on the back of strong macro activities. The company gained market share yoy at 31.7% up by 2o bps in the MHCV segment, while the Bus segment massively gained market share at 28.1% from 20.2% yoy. EBITDA margins expanded to 10% up by 560 bps yoy and dropped by 100 bps qoq. This was due to decreased commodity costs (73.7% of sales v/s 75.6% qoq and 79.3% yoy) and lower other expenses (9.7% v/s 10.1% of sales yoy) led by lower discounts and cost efficiency measures. Other income was up yoy at ₹512 mn, while tax rate was at 34.2% (excluding the one-time tax credit of ₹1.7 bn) as the company is still going with the old tax regime. PAT adjusted for the one time tax credit mentioned above came in at ₹4.09bn significantly up from ₹550 mn yoy and lower than ₹6.95 bn qoq. The sequential decline in numbers was on the back of pre-buying seen in Q4 just before the On Board Diagnostics -2 (OBD-2) regulations were implemented leading to hike in prices and demand drop in Q1.



Outlook

We maintain BUY with a target of ₹207 (valuing at 16x FY 25E earnings v/s 14x current PE).

