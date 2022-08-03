Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 190: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Ltd (AL) revenue slightly above our estimates driven by better volume: Standalone revenue stood at INR 71,893 Mn, against our estimate of INR 68,315 Mn registering a de-growth 17.4% QoQ/ 145% YoY. The domestic LCV volume increased by 66%YoY/-10% QoQ to 14,384 units. Export volume (MHCV & LCV) for Q1FY23 at 2527 numbers is higher than the same period last year by 76% (1437 nos.). The Company continued to see strong demand for the AVTR range - India's first Modular Truck Platform and this demand is expected to further improve consequently to anticipated growth in the Total Industry Volume.



Outlook

We Value Ashok Leyland at a PE multiple of 25x for the parent automaker for its FY24E EPS of INR 4.5 and with the 7% stake in Hinduja Leyland Finance INR 7 per share intrinsic value, We upgrade our rating to Buy from Hold earlier and value it with SOTP valuation for a target price of INR 190.

