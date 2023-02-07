 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated February 03, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (ALL) is a pure-play CV manufacturer domestically, with H1FY23 market share pegged at 17.5%. The company is present in M&HCV trucks and buses as well as LCV goods segments. It also has a formidable presence in the e-mobility (electric buses) domain though Switch Mobility. • FY22 product mix – LCV goods 42%, trucks 52%, buses 6%.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating driven by cyclical recovery underway in domestic CV space amid robust capex allocation by government in budget 2023-24. Introducing FY25E, we value ALL at unchanged SOTP based target price of Rs 185 (12x core FY24-25E avg. EV/EBITDA, 2.0x P/B for invests).

