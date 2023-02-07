Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (ALL) is a pure-play CV manufacturer domestically, with H1FY23 market share pegged at 17.5%. The company is present in M&HCV trucks and buses as well as LCV goods segments. It also has a formidable presence in the e-mobility (electric buses) domain though Switch Mobility. • FY22 product mix – LCV goods 42%, trucks 52%, buses 6%.



Outlook

We retain BUY rating driven by cyclical recovery underway in domestic CV space amid robust capex allocation by government in budget 2023-24. Introducing FY25E, we value ALL at unchanged SOTP based target price of Rs 185 (12x core FY24-25E avg. EV/EBITDA, 2.0x P/B for invests).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. Ashok Leyland - 06 -02 - 2023 - ic

Broker Research