    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 181: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 181 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland


    Q1FY23 results were below expectations, marred by negative operating leverage and commodity price inflation. EBITDA margin for Q1FY23 contracted 440bps q-o-q to 4.4%, led by negative operating leverage benefits and commodity price inflation. ALL is expected to benefit from its aggressive strategy of growing its market share through increased penetration across all regions, new product launches and well placed to benefit from e-mobility movement. The stock is trading at P/E of 21.4x and EV/EBITDA of 12.1x its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with a revised PT of Rs 181, owing to its market share gains across segments and improving demand of buses.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:41 pm
