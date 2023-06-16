Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 181: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland

Management has guided for over 10% growth in the MHCV industry and over 5% growth in the LCV industry in FY2024. ALL targets for a double-digit EBITDA margin in FY2024 and is looking value unlocking in Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited. The stock is trading at P/E of 18.5x and EV/EBITDA of 9.0x its FY2025E.



Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 181 on expectation of an 11% volume CAGR along with 110 bps expansion in EBITDA margin in the next two years, recovery in the bus segment, and RM cost tailwind.

