    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 181: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 181 in its research report dated June 15, 2023.

    June 16, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland

    Management has guided for over 10% growth in the MHCV industry and over 5% growth in the LCV industry in FY2024. ALL targets for a double-digit EBITDA margin in FY2024 and is looking value unlocking in Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited. The stock is trading at P/E of 18.5x and EV/EBITDA of 9.0x its FY2025E.


    We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 181 on expectation of an 11% volume CAGR along with 110 bps expansion in EBITDA margin in the next two years, recovery in the bus segment, and RM cost tailwind.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

