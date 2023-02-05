English
    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 181: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 181 in its research report dated February 02, 2023.

    February 05, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland

    Q3FY2023 results was above expectations as ALL reported 230 bps q-o-q expansion in EBITDA margin led by healthy product mix and commodity cost benefit. ALL is expected to benefit from its aggressive strategy of growing its market share through increased penetration across all regions, new product launches and well placed to benefit from e-mobility movement. The stock is trading at at P/E of 18x and EV/EBITDA of 10.5x its FY2025E estimates.


    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 181, owing to its market share gains in MHCV segment and strong operating performance.