you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 181: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 181 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland

AL's revenue grew 23.7% YoY (+22.8% QoQ) to INR87.7b (est. of INR86.5b), driven by volume growth of 23.4% YoY (+26.1% QoQ) and realization growth of 0.2% YoY (-2.5% QoQ) to INR1.49m (est. of INR1.47m). AL took a price increase of 1-2% in Jan'18. It indicated further price hike of ~2% in April to compensate for RM inflation.

Outlook

We maintain FY19/20E EPS, but lower our EBITDA margin by ~60bp to 11%/11.3% for FY19/20E to factor in higher other expense. We value AL at ~INR181 (10x Mar-20 EV/EBITDA + INR13/share for stake in HLF post 20% HoldCo Discount]. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

