    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated June 15, 2023.

    June 16, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland

    AL expects FY24 industry volumes to grow over ~10% for M&HCV and 5% for LCV. While 1QFY24 is weak due to pre-buying ahead of BS-6 Phase-2 norms, AL expects a strong recovery in volumes from Jul’23. This is based on strong feedback from its customers, who have a good order pipeline. AL expects the ongoing healthy CV cycle to extend, considering favorable underlying macros and a positive outlook for the key end industries. The average age of M&HCVs has increased to 10 years (normal average of 7.5-8 years), which should augur well for replacement demand. AL is starting to see some recovery in replacement demand. In the total M&HCV population of 5.2m units, over 1.1m vehicles are more than 15 years old. While currently there are no major benefits of voluntary scrappage policy (w.e.f Apr’23), strict enforcement by the government would be key for the success of this policy. Moreover, infrastructure for scrapping is currently poor and needs to be developed to support large-scale scrapping.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR180 (based on 10x Mar’25E EV/EBITDA + ~INR11/share of NBFC).

    first published: Jun 16, 2023 02:13 pm