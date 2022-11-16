 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 16, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland

2QFY23 witnessed a continued recovery in market share and start of a margin recovery, led by initial gains in commodity prices. Good demand, a stable pricing environment, and softening commodity prices should drive a strong recovery in its financial performance. AL is the best play on a CV cycle recovery, a market share recovery, and a bet on an expansion of revenue and profit pools.

Outlook

We reduce our FY23 EPS estimate by 7% to account for a higher tax rate and maintain our FY24 EPS estimate. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR180 (11x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA based and ~INR17/share for its NBFC).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.