    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 16, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland


    2QFY23 witnessed a continued recovery in market share and start of a margin recovery, led by initial gains in commodity prices. Good demand, a stable pricing environment, and softening commodity prices should drive a strong recovery in its financial performance. AL is the best play on a CV cycle recovery, a market share recovery, and a bet on an expansion of revenue and profit pools.


    Outlook


    We reduce our FY23 EPS estimate by 7% to account for a higher tax rate and maintain our FY24 EPS estimate. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR180 (11x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA based and ~INR17/share for its NBFC).


    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:35 pm