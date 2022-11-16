Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland
2QFY23 witnessed a continued recovery in market share and start of a margin recovery, led by initial gains in commodity prices. Good demand, a stable pricing environment, and softening commodity prices should drive a strong recovery in its financial performance. AL is the best play on a CV cycle recovery, a market share recovery, and a bet on an expansion of revenue and profit pools.
Outlook
We reduce our FY23 EPS estimate by 7% to account for a higher tax rate and maintain our FY24 EPS estimate. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR180 (11x Sep’24E EV/EBITDA based and ~INR17/share for its NBFC).
