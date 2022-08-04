Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (ALL) is a pure-play CV manufacturer domestically, with FY22 market share pegged at 16.4%. The company is present in M&HCV trucks and buses as well as LCV goods segments. • FY22 product mix – LCV goods 42%, trucks 52%, buses 6%.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating amidst cyclical recovery underway in the CV space, impending equity raise and consequent valuation pegging for its EV arm. We value ALL at revised SOTP based target price of Rs 180 (16x core FY24E EV/EBITDA, 2.5x P/BV for investments; earlier TP Rs 160).

