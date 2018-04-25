App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 25, 2018 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated April 25, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland


We recently attended ‘Global Conference 2018’ of Ashok Leyland (ALL). We are upbeat about the future prospects of the company. The positive takeaways from the conference are-: 1) promising product launches across categories in both M&HCV & LCV segments, 2) growth in M&HCV to sustain for the next two years on the back of infrastructure growth & pre-buying ahead of BS VI emission norms, 3) expansion of LCV portfolio to address white spaces but only segments that meet the internal RoCE target, 4) the company is looking to capitalise on the after sales & spares business opportunity through its digital initiatives, 5) focus on core competency of manufacturing vehicles in the defence business with no intention to enter ammunition part of the business and 6) continued focus on goals outlined in last year’s conference i.e. reducing the share of the cyclical business.


Outlook


We raise our M&HCV volume estimates, as we expect them to grow at 12.5% CAGR in FY18-20E to 166335 units. We expect LCV volumes to grow at 21% CAGR in FY18-20E to 63373 units. Consequently, our earnings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% in FY18-20E, maintaining the earlier EBITDA margin estimates. We continue to value the stock on an SOTP basis. Hence, we arrive at a target price of Rs 180 and maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

