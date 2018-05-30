Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland’s Q4FY18 results came in line with our estimates on the operational front. Revenues came in at | 8773 crore, up 32.6% YoY, 23.3% QoQ, below our estimate of | 9284.6 crore Total volumes increased 23.3% YoY, 25.9% QoQ to 58734 units with M&HCV units growing 15% YoY to 44425 units while LCV volumes grew 59% to 14309 units. ASP of ~14.9 lakh was below our estimate EBITDA was at | 1032.7 crore, up 41.5% YoY, 31% QoQ vs. our estimate of | 1092.6 crore.

Outlook

The management initiatives to cut costs, reduce debt, improve working capital cycle, divest non-core assets and fill product gaps have yielded results in terms of meaningful market share gain and consistently strong financial performance. Our earnings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in FY18-20E. We value the stock on an SOTP basis, to arrive at a target price of | 180. We have a BUY rating on the stock.

