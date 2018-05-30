Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.
ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland’s Q4FY18 results came in line with our estimates on the operational front. Revenues came in at | 8773 crore, up 32.6% YoY, 23.3% QoQ, below our estimate of | 9284.6 crore Total volumes increased 23.3% YoY, 25.9% QoQ to 58734 units with M&HCV units growing 15% YoY to 44425 units while LCV volumes grew 59% to 14309 units. ASP of ~14.9 lakh was below our estimate EBITDA was at | 1032.7 crore, up 41.5% YoY, 31% QoQ vs. our estimate of | 1092.6 crore.
Outlook
The management initiatives to cut costs, reduce debt, improve working capital cycle, divest non-core assets and fill product gaps have yielded results in terms of meaningful market share gain and consistently strong financial performance. Our earnings are expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in FY18-20E. We value the stock on an SOTP basis, to arrive at a target price of | 180. We have a BUY rating on the stock.
