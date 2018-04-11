App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 11, 2018 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 179: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 179 in its research report dated April 10, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland


We met the senior management of Ashok Leyland (AL) to get an update on (a) the CV industry, and (b) AL’s strategic initiatives in the truck business and newer businesses to reduce earnings cyclicality. We came back positive on (a) the outlook for the CV industry over the next two years, (b) potential triggers to dilute the impact of pre-buying in FY21, and (c) AL’s initiatives in newer segments. Our key takeaways.

Outlook

With recovery in demand and ramp-up in newer focus areas, coupled with cost reduction measures, we estimate EBITDA margin to gradually improve to 11.9% by FY20. We value AL at INR179 [10x March 2020E EV/EBITDA + INR13.1/share for stake in HLF post 20% HoldCo discount]. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

