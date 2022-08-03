English
    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 177: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 177 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 03, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


    Ashok Leyland’s (AL) 1QFY23 EBITDA margin at 4.4% (-450bps QoQ) was impacted by a seasonally weak quarter and negative operating leverage. The company took a price hike of 1.2% in 1QFY23, however, entire commodity inflation has not been passed on. AL’s domestic market share improved to 31.1% vs 27.1% in FY22 end, driven by new product launches and network expansion. Further, the demand scenario remains robust for CV industry along with bus segment coming back. Going ahead, we believe AL will continue to regain its lost share on the back model launches and revival in bus segment. Additionally, price retention due to demand and softening of commodity prices will lead to margin expansion (we build in EBITDA margin of 8.2/10.1% for FY23E/FY24E).



    Outlook


    We increase our revenue estimates by 2/4% for FY23/24 factoring in robust demand scenario and new model launches. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised target price of Rs 177 at 14x FY24E EV/EBITDA and ~Rs 14 for HLF.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

