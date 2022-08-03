Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 177: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland’s (AL) 1QFY23 EBITDA margin at 4.4% (-450bps QoQ) was impacted by a seasonally weak quarter and negative operating leverage. The company took a price hike of 1.2% in 1QFY23, however, entire commodity inflation has not been passed on. AL’s domestic market share improved to 31.1% vs 27.1% in FY22 end, driven by new product launches and network expansion. Further, the demand scenario remains robust for CV industry along with bus segment coming back. Going ahead, we believe AL will continue to regain its lost share on the back model launches and revival in bus segment. Additionally, price retention due to demand and softening of commodity prices will lead to margin expansion (we build in EBITDA margin of 8.2/10.1% for FY23E/FY24E).

Outlook

We increase our revenue estimates by 2/4% for FY23/24 factoring in robust demand scenario and new model launches. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised target price of Rs 177 at 14x FY24E EV/EBITDA and ~Rs 14 for HLF.

