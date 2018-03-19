App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 19, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 175: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated March 01, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (AL) has been our top pick since Jan 2017 driven by a combination of company-specific drivers (refer our note: Transcending Boundaries) and top-down demand view (refer our note: Do not ignore replacement demand). M&HCV demand remains stronger than expected warranting an upgrade in FY19E volumes. Similarly, Q3FY18 margin performance addressed the excessive fear of pricing indiscipline in quest of market share.

Outlook

We believe AL is taking the right steps to transition from being primarily a truck player and diversifying its revenue stream (exports/spares/LCV/defence) over next five years. We estimate EPS CAGR of ~27% over FY18-20 and RoE to improve ~710bps to 32.7%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR175 (11x FY20E EV/EBITDA, assign INR8 to Hinduja Finance stake). At CMP, the stock trades at FY19/20E PER of 21.5/17.1.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

