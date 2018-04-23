Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 175: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated April 20, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Ashok Leyland
We recently attended Ashok Leyland’s (AL) global conference, which reinforced our positive stance on the company as: (1) management guided for growth in FY19/20 & expects the shift towards higher tonnage vehicles to sustain; (2) focused strategy on exports/spare parts yielding results—up >30% in FY18; (3) product launches across categories.
OutlookOur recent channel checks in South India (refer report: Road trip to South India: Replacement demand drives M&HCVs) validate our thesis. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with SOTP-based TP of INR175 (11x FY20E EV/EBIDT and INR8 for finance business). At CMP, the stock trades at 18.5x FY20E PER.
