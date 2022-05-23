English
    Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 170: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


    Ashok Leyland’s (AL) 4QFY22 EBITDA margin at 8.9% (+125/480bps YoY/QoQ) beat our/consensus estimates, supported by higher average realizations (at Rs 1.8mn, +13/11% YoY/QoQ) and operating leverage. ASP growth was driven by favorable mix and multiple price hikes over FY22. Though AL’s domestic MHCV market share of 31.8% witnessed a 200bps contraction in FY22; in 4QFY22 market share grew to 30.4% from 26% QoQ led by model launches in tippers, multi-axle and CNG space. Channel inventory remains low. Also, discount levels are low leading to higher ASPs. Going ahead, we believe AL will continue to regain its lost share on the back model launches and revival in bus segment due to opening-up of the economy.



    Outlook


    Also, price retention due to demand and any softening of commodity prices will lead to margin expansion (EBITDA margin FY22/ FY23E/FY24E – 4.6/8.2/10.1%). Our estimates are largely unchanged. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a target price of Rs 170, 14x FY24E EV/EBITDA and ~Rs 14 for HLF.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
