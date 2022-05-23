Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Ashok Leyland

AL's 4QFY22 performance was driven by lower than estimated cost inflation, operating leverage, and cost cutting measures. It recouped its market share by 4.3pp QoQ to 30.4% in 4QFY22. AL is the best play on a CV cycle recovery, along with a recovery in market share and expansion in revenue streams and profit pools.



Outlook

We maintain our FY23E/FY24E EPS and our Buy rating with a TP of INR170 per share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More