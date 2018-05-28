App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 28, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 169: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 169 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland's (AL) Q4FY18 operating performance slightly missed estimates with EBITDA margin at 11.8%, up 80bps YoY and 110bps QoQ but below PLe of 12.5%. Margins for Q4FY18 were impacted by an unfavourable product mix, rise in commodity prices, and bunching up of costs in the last quarter. The company reported a decent 33% YoY growth in revenues (on a high base) to Rs87.7bn (PLe: Rs92.6bn) on the back of a strong 23% YoY growth in volumes. EBITDA surged 41.5% YoY to Rs10.3bn while adjusted net profit for the company was up 38% yoY at Rs6.6bn (PLe: Rs6.9bn).


Outlook


With favourable demand drivers, we upgrade to 'Buy' from an 'Accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs169 (earlier Rs149), based on an 12x Mar'20E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.