Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 169: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 169 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland's (AL) Q4FY18 operating performance slightly missed estimates with EBITDA margin at 11.8%, up 80bps YoY and 110bps QoQ but below PLe of 12.5%. Margins for Q4FY18 were impacted by an unfavourable product mix, rise in commodity prices, and bunching up of costs in the last quarter. The company reported a decent 33% YoY growth in revenues (on a high base) to Rs87.7bn (PLe: Rs92.6bn) on the back of a strong 23% YoY growth in volumes. EBITDA surged 41.5% YoY to Rs10.3bn while adjusted net profit for the company was up 38% yoY at Rs6.6bn (PLe: Rs6.9bn).
Outlook
With favourable demand drivers, we upgrade to 'Buy' from an 'Accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs169 (earlier Rs149), based on an 12x Mar'20E EV/EBITDA.
