Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 169: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's (AL) Q4FY18 operating performance slightly missed estimates with EBITDA margin at 11.8%, up 80bps YoY and 110bps QoQ but below PLe of 12.5%. Margins for Q4FY18 were impacted by an unfavourable product mix, rise in commodity prices, and bunching up of costs in the last quarter. The company reported a decent 33% YoY growth in revenues (on a high base) to Rs87.7bn (PLe: Rs92.6bn) on the back of a strong 23% YoY growth in volumes. EBITDA surged 41.5% YoY to Rs10.3bn while adjusted net profit for the company was up 38% yoY at Rs6.6bn (PLe: Rs6.9bn).

Outlook

With favourable demand drivers, we upgrade to 'Buy' from an 'Accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs169 (earlier Rs149), based on an 12x Mar'20E EV/EBITDA.

