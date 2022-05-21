Buy Ashok Leyland: target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland
Strong performance in Q4FY22 with revenue, EBITDA and PAT were ahead of expectations by 5.2%, 28.9% and 56.7% respectively. ALL is expected to benefit from its aggressive strategy of growing its market share through increased penetration across all regions, new product launches and well placed to benefit from e-mobility movement. The stock is trading below its average historical multiples at P/E of 18x and EV/EBITDA of 10.1x its FY2024E estimates.
Outlook
We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with a revised PT of Rs 165, owing to growth recovery in the CV industry, led by improvement in economic and infrastructure activities.
