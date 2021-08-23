MARKET NEWS

Buy Ashok Leyland: target of Rs 151: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 151 in its research report dated August 17, 2021.

August 23, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Ashok Leyland


ALL reported weak results for Q1FY22, marred by lower volumes due to lockdown restrictions. We expect ALL’s profitability to improve significantly, with its EBITDA growing at 159% CAGR for FY2021-23E, aided by robust 38.2% revenue CAGR and sharp margin expansion. The stock is trading below its average historical multiples at P/E of 18x and EV/EBITDA of 9.8x its FY2023E estimates. Ashok_Leyland-3R-Aug17_2021.



Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Ashok Leyland Limited (ALL) with an unchanged PT of Rs 151, owing to expected growth recovery in CV industry post the normalization of economic activities.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 23, 2021 11:08 am

