Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 151: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India with its headquarters in Chennai, with medium & heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) as its core business. Ashok Leyland is the 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world. With Strong manufacturing capabilities, growing market share and international presence, the company has a good potential of future growth.

Outlook

We remain positive on AL’s future prospects and initiate coverage with a ‘BUY’ rating with a target price of Rs 151, which gives an upside potential of 29 %.

