you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 151: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 151 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.

Arihant Capital's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in India with its headquarters in Chennai, with medium & heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) as its core business. Ashok Leyland is the 2nd largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world. With Strong manufacturing capabilities, growing market share and international presence, the company has a good potential of future growth.


Outlook


We remain positive on AL’s future prospects and initiate coverage with a ‘BUY’ rating with a target price of Rs 151, which gives an upside potential of 29 %.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 18, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations

