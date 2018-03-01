Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 147: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (AL) is the second largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India. It has a strong presence in the M&HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) segment with a market share of ~34.0% as on FY17. Q3FY18 revenue grew by 20%YoY largely led by 42%YoY volume growth from M&HCV & 45%YoY LCV segment. PAT grew by 80%YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 80bps due to cost control initiatives. We believe AL to witness numerous tailwinds like Government’s road & infra spending, strategy of defense & electric vehicles. We continue to maintain a positive outlook in the export business which expects to contribute 10% to 15% on overall revenue mix. We expect AL’s revenue to grow at 18% CAGR over FY17-20E- factoring 11% volume growth in M&HCV and 22% in its LCV business.

Outlook

We rollover our valuation (P/E to 19x) to FY20E EPS with revised target price of Rs147 and maintain our rating as Buy.

