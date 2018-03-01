App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 27, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 147: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated February 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (AL) is the second largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India. It has a strong presence in the M&HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) segment with a market share of ~34.0% as on FY17.  Q3FY18 revenue grew by 20%YoY largely led by 42%YoY volume growth from M&HCV & 45%YoY LCV segment. PAT grew by 80%YoY.  EBITDA margin expanded 80bps due to cost control initiatives.  We believe AL to witness numerous tailwinds like Government’s road & infra spending, strategy of defense & electric vehicles.  We continue to maintain a positive outlook in the export business which expects to contribute 10% to 15% on overall revenue mix.  We expect AL’s revenue to grow at 18% CAGR over FY17-20E- factoring 11% volume growth in M&HCV and 22% in its LCV business.


Outlook
We rollover our valuation (P/E to 19x) to FY20E EPS with revised target price of Rs147 and maintain our rating as Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC