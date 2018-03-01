Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 147: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 147 in its research report dated February 14, 2018.
Geojit's research report on Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland (AL) is the second largest commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India. It has a strong presence in the M&HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) segment with a market share of ~34.0% as on FY17. Q3FY18 revenue grew by 20%YoY largely led by 42%YoY volume growth from M&HCV & 45%YoY LCV segment. PAT grew by 80%YoY. EBITDA margin expanded 80bps due to cost control initiatives. We believe AL to witness numerous tailwinds like Government’s road & infra spending, strategy of defense & electric vehicles. We continue to maintain a positive outlook in the export business which expects to contribute 10% to 15% on overall revenue mix. We expect AL’s revenue to grow at 18% CAGR over FY17-20E- factoring 11% volume growth in M&HCV and 22% in its LCV business.
Outlook
We rollover our valuation (P/E to 19x) to FY20E EPS with revised target price of Rs147 and maintain our rating as Buy.
