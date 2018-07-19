Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 143: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (AL) delivered in line rev and operating performance. Revenue came at Rs. 62.5bn (+47.5% YoY) led by 47% growth in vol (42.1k units) on low base (BSIV and GST transitions). EBIDTA jumped 110% YoY to Rs 6.4bn, with margin at 10.4% (+317bps YoY). We believe M&HCV truck growth will taper down in the short term owing to the new GVW norms, however, growth momentum will continue to be strong for medium to long term, driven by 1) Pick-up in infra, construction and mining activities, 2) pre-purchases for BS-VI in FY20 and 3) introduction of scrappage policy in FY21. The recent sharp correction in AL provides a buying opportunity given the strong ROIC (+40%) and FCF profile of the company (net cash & cash equivalents at Rs 36bn) Management expects, stricter overloading ban will likely offset the impact of increase in rated freight-carrying capacity (15-17%) of the industry (60-70% trucks are already overloaded by 25-50%); thus, it may be positive surprise for CV industry.

Outlook

We cut EPS estimates 9/12% for FY19/FY20E, factoring in short term moderation in truck demand. Expect 21% EPS CAGR over FY18-20E. Maintain Buy with TP Rs 143 (18x FY20E EPS) vs Rs 166 earlier.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.