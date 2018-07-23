Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland’s Q1FY19 results came in line with our estimates on the operational & profitability front. Revenues came in at Rs 6250 crore, (up 47.5% YoY, down 28.8% QoQ) below our estimate of Rs 6519 crore Total volumes increased 48% YoY to 42127 units, with M&HCV volumes increasing 54% YoY to 30647 units, while LCV volumes grew 33% YoY to 11481 units. The revenue miss was on account of lower than estimated ASPs. ASP of ~Rs 14.8 lakh was below our estimate of ~Rs 15.5 crore EBITDA margins were at 10.4% (up 314 bps YoY, down 141 bps QoQ) against our estimate of 10%. The positive surprise in the quarterly results was the gross margin expansion of 227 bps QoQ, which is attributable to the product mix Consequently, reported PAT came in at Rs 370 crore (up 233% YoY, down 44.5 % QoQ), almost in-line with our estimate of Rs 364 crore.

Outlook

The stock has witnessed a sharp correction due to these axle norms. This is expected to result in a lack of triggers in the near term (monthly volumes will be soft). However, we still remain upbeat about the FY19E & FY20E double digit volume growth (~13.5% CAGR in FY18-20E), which will also lead to ~24% CAGR in PAT for the same period. We value the stock on an SOTP basis, to arrive at a target price of Rs 135. We have a BUY rating on the stock. We reduce our earnings estimates and multiple in light of the uncertainty resulting from the new axle norms.

